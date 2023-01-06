Focus on Pedestrian Safety, Footpaths: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana MA&UD Minister KTR stated that safety of pedestrians is of paramount importance to the government.

The Telangana Minister was addressing a coordination meeting of senior officials from Municipal Administration and Police Departments. KTR urged both Municipal Administration and Police departments to work in close coordination to ensure pedestrian safety in Hyderabad city.

Minister said that while the state government has built several infra projects to ease traffic congestion in Hyderabad City, there is still lot of scope to improve infra for pedestrians. The Minister said that only new and innovative solutions will address constant challenges faced in improving infra in a fast growing city like Hyderabad. He said that provision of new road infrastructure, road expansion and improving pedestrian infra have always been a priority for the Telangana government.

The GHMC and Police Department officials informed the Minister about measures that can be taken up to provide more infra for pedestrians to walk and cross the roads.

Minister KTR said that the number of vehicles plying on the city roads increased by multi-fold in the past few years, and that issues rising out of it can be solved only by simultaneously strengthening public transport. He also discussed the possibility of laying new cycling tracks and footpaths for walkers.

GHMC officials informed him that improvement of 60 major junctions in the city was taken up, and infrastructure for pedestrians was planned at 12 junctions. Some of the places where the junction development works are being developed are Kukatpally, Somajiguda, Panjagutta, Kothapet, Habsiguda, and Khairatabad.