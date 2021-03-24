Five Hyderabad Millionaires Make it To The GROHE Hurun India Real Estate Rich List

Grohe Hurun India Real Estate Rich List 2020 is here and this time we have five Hyderabadis at the top. Among all the wealthiest Hyderabadis, it was Rameshwar Rao Jupally and family (My Home Constructions) that led the list. Their accumulated wealth is Rs 5,450 crore. In overall India rank, the Jupally family came at 11th position.

C Venkateswara Reddy of Aparna Constructions & Estates came right after the Jupally family to occupy the second spot with a wealth of Rs 5,230 crore. The third position was grabbed by S Subramanyam Reddy of Aparna Constructions & Estates with a total wealth of 5,180 crore. In the Pan-India rank, Venkateswara Reddy came at 12th position followed by Subramanyam Reddy in 13th position.

G V Rao and family (SAS Infra) was in the fourth position in the Hyderabad ranking with a wealth of Rs 1,010 crore. In India, they were in 49th position. GVK Reddy and family (Taj GVK) came in fifth in the Hyderabad ranking list. With an accumulated wealth of Rs 460 crore, they became the 72nd richest real estate person in India.

What is Grohe Hurun India Real Estate Rich List?

The Grohe Hurun India Real Estate Rich List is a list that ranks 100 persons from 71 companies across 15 cities. In this list, it was Maharashtra that topped with 37 individuals from the state making to the list. From Delhi, we had 22 individuals on the list and from Karnataka, it was 20. (This is the state-wise ranking and gives a total number of individuals making the list from a particular state or Union Territory.)

In the city-wise list, the most number of rich people were found in Maharashtra’s capital city, Mumbai with 31 persons. Next was New Delhi with 22 and Bengaluru with 20 individuals. It was Hyderabad that came in at fourth position with 5 rich individuals in the Grohe Hurun India Real Estate Rich List.