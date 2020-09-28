Five Held For Possessing Hashish Oil In Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Five persons were arrested for possessing hashish oil on Monday by the enforcement wing of the Prohibition and Excise department in Hyderabad.

Police said that the arrested persons were addicted to consuming marijuana and hashish oil. They later started selling it to people in Bowenpally and Malkajgiri areas. They procured hashish oil from from two suppliers identified as Sai Reddy and Vikram. The two are absconding, police said.

Police said that they were procuring the contraband from Araku agency areas for Rs 1,500 per five grams.

In another incident, two were arrested in Hyderabad on charges of possessing cocaine. The men had obtained inter-state pass during the COVID-19 lockdown and gone to Bengaluru under the pretext of selling face masks but had procured cocaine from a Nigerian there, Assistant Excise (Enforcement) Superintendent N Anjireddy had said.

Based on reliable information, a team of Excise sleuths intercepted the car in which they were travelling at Secunderabad and seized 54 grams of cocaine from the duo. They had purchased 70 grams of cocaine for Rs 7,000 per gram and returned to Hyderabad on May 30 and had already consumed 16 grams.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered.