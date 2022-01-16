Fire at Secunderabad Club Destroys Heritage Building

Secunderabad Club Fire: In a tragic incident that occurred in the early hours of Sunday (16 January, 2022), a major fire broke out at the famous Secunderabad Club. The blaze destroyed the heritage building. As per reports, the main facade was gutted in the fire.

As per the preliminary investigation, the damage to property is has been estimated to be at Rs 20 crores.

The fire engulfed Secunderabad Club around 3am. The fire rescue crew rushed to the spot as soon as they were informed. Seven fire engines were pressed into service to extinguish the flames. The fire was massive and it took the fire extinguishers 3 hours to bring the flame under control, said eyewitnesses.

The Secunderabad club was set up in 1878 exclusively for military officials under the British regime. The Elite club is spread on a sprawling campus of 30 acres and has 5000 members. Some 300 staffers are said to be working at the Secunderabad Club.

Also Read: Secunderabad Club Interesting Facts You Must Know