Fire at Hyderabad Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. A short circuit triggered a fire at the hospital on Tuesday morning. Because of the incident, there was a lot of smoke on the fourth floor. Staff are attempting to bring the issue under control now that they have the information. The precise details of the incident are yet unknown.

Also Read: Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh Urges Govt to Kill Drug Peddlers in Encounters