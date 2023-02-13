Fire Breaks Out At Kukatpally - Deets Inside

A major fire has broken out today near the IDL lake at Kukatpally, Hyderabad. Buses parked nearby reportedly caught fire in midnight.

In all, three buses belonging to Bharati Travel were totally gutted. Locals in the vicinity were quick to inform fire-fighters, who swung into action with alacrity. They reached the spot and were quick to do whatever it took to douse the flames.

Fire accidents are regularly followed by a probe. The police have informed the media that an investigation is underway.

No casualties have been reported, for the accident took place during non-working hours. More details of the incident are awaited.