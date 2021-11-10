Famous Shiva Temples in Telangana You Can Visit During Karthika Maasam

Hyderabad: Karthika Masam, the auspicious month, has arrived. Telangana has a long and illustrious history of spiritual and religious sites.

Here's a rundown of six temples in the state where you may get a glimpse of the inner sanctuary: Keep reading

Ramappa Temple

The 800-year-old Ramappa Temple in Telangana was recently designated as a World Heritage Site. It is the only temple in the world named after its architect. It is the principal Shiva temple within a walled structure that was constructed during the Kakatiyan dynasty.

The structure has carved granite and dolerite beams and pillars, as well as a unique and pyramidal vimana composed of lightweight porous bricks, often known as 'floating bricks,' which helped to lighten the roof structures. The temple is surrounded by a serene atmosphere, making it an ideal location for chanting.

Location: Palampet Village, Venkatapur Mandal, Warangal

Keesaragutta Temple

In Keesaragutta Temple, Lord Siva and his consorts Bhavani and Sivadurga are honoured. It is situated on a small hilltop. According to mythology, Lord Rama himself placed the Shiva Lingam here. Rama allegedly did it to atone for his sin of killing Ravana.

Location: Shri Rama Lingeswara Swamy temple, Keesara Gutta, Hyderabad

Chaya Someswara Swamy Temple

The Ikshvaku family constructed this temple during the 11th and 12th centuries. The temple received its name since it is said that Lord Shiva's Lingam in the main shrine casts an eternal shadow throughout the day. It is the pinnacle of all things beautiful, artistic, and spectacular.

Location: Panagal Village, Nalgonda district

Maheshwaram Lord Shiva Temple

This well-known Shiva temple is thought to be about 350 years old. It is constructed on the Pushkarani, also known as the Shiva Ganga. It features a large holy bath with steps leading down into the water, and sixteen little sanctums have been erected around the pushkarani. Small Shiva Lingams can be seen in the small temples.

Location: Maheshwaram is located at a distance of nearly 32 km from Hyderabad on the Hyderabad-Srisailam highway.

Alampur Navabrahma Temples

The temple was built in the seventh century. The Badami Chalukya emperors erected a series of nine Shiva temples known as Navabrahma. Alampur is said to be the location where Lord Shiva bestowed the power of creation on Lord Brahma.

The prefix Brahma is used to refer to all nine temples, which are all devoted to Siva. Kumara-Brahma (the first), Arka-Brahma, Vira-Brahma, Bala-Brahma, Svarga-Brahma, Garuda-Brahma, Visva-Brahma, Padma-Brahma, and Taraka-Brahma are the names given to them.

Location: It is located in Alampur, close to the Tungabhadra River. It is 215 kilometres away from south of Hyderabad

Sri Raja Rajeshwara Temple

It is one of the region's oldest and most well-known Shaivite temples, dating from the 8th to 10th century. The temple is renowned for both its architectural splendour and its spiritual holiness. If you wish to wash away your sins and surrender to the ultimate lord, it is believed that you must take a holy bath in the sacred waters of Dharma Gundam, a tiny reservoir within the temple that is also said to have healing benefits.

Location: Vemulawada Devasthanam Road, Rajanna Siricilla district.