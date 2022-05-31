Hyderabad: In an apparent suicide pact, four members of a family found dead in a water body on the outskirts of Hyderabad, police said on Tuesday. According to the police, the couple and their two daughters jumped into a lake near Nadergul in Ranga Reddy district on Monday night. The bodies of Quddus Pasha (37), Fatima (28), Mehar (9) and Firdous Begum (6) were retrieved from the lake.

Locals pulled out the bodies of Quddus Pasha and Mehar from the lake and the police launched a search operation for the other two persons but could not find them. However, their bodies were recovered from the water body on Tuesday.

Also Read: J&K Terrorists Shoot Down Woman Teacher at Gopalpora Kulgam

The bodies of all four were shifted to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy. Relatives of the deceased said financial problems may be the cause behind the suicide. It is said Quddus owed money to some people and a few hours ago before the suicide, he asked a relative to give him a Rs 10,000 loan.