Extreme Heatwave Likely in AP, Telangana As Temperatures Soar

Hyderabad: Heatwave during summer is not new to Telangana or Andhra Pradesh. Extreme heat conditions have become a regular phenomenon every year. Particularly, the months of April and May witness several fatalities on account of extreme heat. Cases of heatstroke killing people in the dry and coastal regions of the Telugu states are not unheard of.

As per the MET department prediction, the weather in the Telugu states is likely to get hotter at many places in North and East Telangana and interiors of the Northern Coastal Andhra Pradesh over this weekend with temperatures crossing 40°C.

Following abnormal heat waves, Wx models expect Hyderabad temperature might near 40° Celsius this Sunday.

According to scientists, such an increase in heat can create unsafe labor conditions in major crop-producing parts of India, such as Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, as well as coastal regions and urban centres like Kolkata, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

While the planet has warmed up by one degree Celsius since the start of the Industrial Revolution, it may reach 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming by 2040, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).