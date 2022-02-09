Expedite Nala Works, KTR tells Officials

A detailed review meeting was held on works pertaining to Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) in Hyderabad. MA&UD Minister KTR chaired the review meeting.

Minister KTR instructed the officials to ensure all the safety, and preparatory measures are taken to avoid any untoward incidents in the coming monsoon season. He asked the officials to complete works pertaining to strengthening and repairing of retaining walls near nalas on war footing.

Minister KTR stated that the government has taken up a safety audit extensively for nalas in all major Municipal Corporations and Municipalities including GHMC, to safeguard the lives of the people staying near the nalas.

As a part of the exercise, the officials need to identify the places on the nalas that need to be strengthened and developed. Works related to strengthening, repair, and safety measures like building a retaining wall will be taken up on the nalas.

Minister KTR stated that a few unfortunate incidents were being reported despite taking all the precautionary measures.

The Minister said that the senior officials will be held responsible if any untoward incident takes place in the future due to lack of safety measures near the nala.

Minister KTR asked the GHMC Commissioner to review the safety measures and SNDP works on a weekly basis. He also asked Mayor Vijaya Lakshmi to supervise the works across the city.

Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Lakshmi, Special CS Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, and senior officials from the MA&UD Dept participated.