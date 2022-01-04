Every Vehicle Owner in Hyderabad Must Read This

Hyderabad: Despite the lack of speed limit signs, the Hyderabad Traffic Police fines vehicles travelling faster than 40 kilometres per hour.

Within GHMC limits, the speed limit for all kinds of vehicles is 40 kmph, according to the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police's ORDER.

The city's speed restriction is 40 kilometres per hour; if you go faster, the cameras will immediately issue a challan. If the speed limit is exceeded, an e-challan with the amount of 1035 will be created automatically, especially in the following traffic regions:

1. Kukatpally JNTU circle

2. Hi-Tech City X roads

3. Jubilee Hills Check Post

4. Tank Bund

5. Suchitra Junction

The installation of speed cameras on Tank Bund Road, KBR Park, and Suchitra Road has been criticised by the Hyderabad Traffic Police. The residents of Hyderabad are asking that they be removed.

When compared to other metro cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, and Bengaluru, Hyderabad came out on top as the city with the best vehicle traffic per hour. This helps with fuel efficiency, engine efficiency, fewer accidents, and pollution management.