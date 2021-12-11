Engineering Student From Sircilla Killed in Road Accident in Hyderabad

A lorry heading from Hyderabad to Vijayawada, crashed into the pedestrians as it approached the Abdullahpurmet junction. It also rammed into a bullet bike. A student of Vigyan Engineering College who was riding the bullet was killed in the accident.

Another suffered serious injuries. The deceased was identified as Pranay Goud (20) of Pragati Nagar in Sircilla district.

On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and took stock of the situaton. Police have confirmed that the lorry lost control only after the brakes failed. The police has however, filed a case.