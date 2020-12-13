HYDERABAD/SINGAPORE: Ravikant Avva, hailing from Hyderabad is officially the world number one in quizzing for the year 2020. The 43-year old engineer who currently lives in Singapore, won the prestigious World Quizzing Championship 2020, an annual international competition, which saw the participation of 668 quizzers from across the world.

The championship, conducted by the International Quizzing Association (IQA), this year was an intense two-hour test of general knowledge and current affairs with 240 questions across eight categories, including sciences, history, sports, art and culture. Avva won by securing a total score of 159.

Avva has been active in quizzing for the last 25 years, including topping the WQC standings in the Asia-Pacific region in 2018 and 2019.

Ravikant Avva, a Hyderabad Public School alumni, graduated from IIT-Madras and IIM- Ahmedabad and is currently working as a Senior Director at Boston Scientific Asia in Singapore. His father is retired IAS officer A P V N Sarma, who is currently an Advisor to the Telangana Governor Dr.Tamilisai Soundararajan.