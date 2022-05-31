Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a high-level review meeting at BRKR Bhavan on Tuesday on the preparations for Ganesh immersion to be held in the city in September, 2022. Kumar has instructed the officials to encourage people to use clay Ganesh idols during the Vinayaka Chaturthi festival in September.

He said the High Court has given clear instructions banning the usage of plaster of paris, synthetic colours and pollutant chemicals in making the idols, therefore, the people and the makers of these idols need to be sensitised. Somesh Kumar added that the High Court has also directed not to immerse plaster of paris idols either in tank Bund or in other tanks in the city.

State DGP M. Mahender Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration) Arvind Kumar, Additional DG Jithender, Hyderabad and Rachakonda Police Commissioners CV Anand and Mahesh Bhagwat, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar and Pollution Control Board Secretary Neetu Prasad were among those who attended the meeting.