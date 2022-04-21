Electric Auto Services Launched To Improve First And Last Mile Connectivity For Hyderabad Metro

Hyderabad, April 21, 2022: Hyderabad MetroRide, an artificial intelligence-enabled ride-hailing mobility platform that provides first- and last-mile connectivity, launched electric auto services in Hyderabad today, in collaboration with Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), L & T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (LTMRHL), and with support from WRI India and the UK charity Shell Foundation. The launch event was held at the Parade Ground metro station.

According to a survey conducted by WRI India, 38% of non-metro users living within the catchment area of the metro network find the lack of an affordable, accessible, and reliable first and last-mile service a major issue for not using the metro. To facilitate this change, the services have been launched at two metro stations—Parade Grounds and Raidurg—with plans to extend services across Hyderabad metro stations over the coming months.

Access to affordable and reliable metro feeder services is expected to improve the ease of transportation for urban commuters in Hyderabad while also increasing the ridership of the Hyderabad Metro. The use of electric vehicles for last-mile connectivity also helps reduce the carbon footprint of urban transport services.

MetroRide offers services using its all-electric auto fleet and a robust AI-enabled tech platform. It is targeted toward daily metro commuters and the tariff starts at Rs. 10 per ride while committing to a minimal wait time for the commuters. The plan is to serve over 1 million customers in the first year of operations and ensure that metro connectivity is no more a hassle for anyone living within a 5 km radius of Metro stations. MetroRide is currently operational in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Noida.

Speaking at the launch, Mr NVS Reddy, Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, said, "Improving the first and last mile connectivity is an important goal for us. We believe that providing these electric auto services would have a positive socio-economic impact on all stakeholders and make the journey more comfortable for metro users."

Speaking at the launch, Mr KVB Reddy, Managing Director & CEO, L & T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited, said, "We are happy to collaborate with MetroRide as our first and last-mile connectivity partner for the benefit of our passengers." This collaboration will enhance first and last-mile connectivity for Hyderabad Metro Rail, which is crucial for any urban mode of mass transportation. With the AI-enabled green fleet of electric auto service, MetroRide now offers our passengers travelling from Parade Grounds and Raidurg Metro Stations an affordable, reliable, accessible option, adding convenience and a green footprint to their city commute. Very soon, we will be extending this service across the rest of the metro stations."

Speaking at the launch, Mr Pawan Mulukutla, Director, Clean Mobility and Energy Tech, WRI India, said, "Electric auto-rickshaws, as a feeder service at metros, not only increase accessibility and affordability for users, it also catalyses the growth of metro systems and reduces carbon emissions." Such collaborations must be enabled across other cities as well, to ensure clean and reliable end-to-end mobility."

On the successful launch of MetroRide Hyderabad, Girish Nagpal, CEO and Co-founder of MetroRide, said, "We are elated to get this opportunity to tie up with Hyderabad Metro Rail, L & T, WRI, and Shell Foundation. We are dedicated to addressing the global issue of daily commutes one city at a time.

Kaaman Agarwal, CTO and Co-Founder, MetroRide stated, "Our user-friendly platform allows daily commuters to book their ride in just two clicks and enjoy a hassle-free experience." We plan to provide our customers with an option to book their end-to-end journey by integrating into our app the ticketing of transit services like Metro and other public transport systems.