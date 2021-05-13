Eid 2021 in India: Eid-ul-Fitr Wishes Status Messages

Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: The end of the holy month of Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr, will soon be here. It is an auspicious festival that Muslims all over the world celebrate with great zeal and enthusiasm. This is the day that Prophet Muhammad is said to have received the first revelation of the Holy Quran. Since Ramadan began on Tuesday, April 13, Eid ul Fitr will fall on either Thursday, May 13, or Friday, May 14, according to tradition. However, the precise date of Eid-ul-Fitr is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon.

The crescent moon is first sighted in Saudi Arabia after which the rest of the world decides when to celebrate the festival. On the second day of the crescent moon sighting in Saudi Arabia, India normally celebrates Eid the following day.

There will be no major jamaats or meetings this year, similar to 2020 because the current situation necessitates social distancing.

As a result, we've compiled a list of Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 messages, WhatsApp Status, and Facebook quotes for you to send to your loved ones who are far away.

Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, and WhatsApp Status:

Eid is a day to cheer and to laugh with all your heart. It’s a day to be grateful to Allah for all of his heavenly blessings on us. Wishing you a happy Eid.

My good wishes, my good wishes for you are just prayers for your long happy life from God in this noble event. Wish you a very Happy Eid Mubarak!

Let this day bring new hope and opportunities in your life. May you welcome them with an open mind and fresh thoughts.

May this Eid-Ul-Fitr be a special one for you and may it bring you many happy moments to cherish forever!

I might not be there with you today, but you are always there in my prayers. May Allah bring peace and happiness to you. A very Happy Eid to you!

When the Moon of Eid rises, it brings with it joy and excitement. May your life always be filled with such amusing excitement and happiness. Happy Eid!

Let all join our hands to thank Allah for this wonderful day to pray, care, love, smile, and celebrate with one another. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah give you a million reasons to stay happy. Eid Mubarak, my dear!

With divine joy in my heart and a big smile on my face, I am sending you Eid-ul-Fitr wishes. May the Lord help us all be kind and virtuous. Eid Mubarak!

On this special occasion of Eid, may Allah answer all your prayers. Eid Mubarak!

May the light of the moon fall directly on you and Allah bless you with everything you desire today. Happy Eid!

May you continue to grow wiser and more charming every day! May this Eid bring happiness to your heart and your family. Eid ul Fitr Mubarak!

Wishing you a very Happy Eid Mubarak. Cherish every moment of this beautiful festival and know that all your dreams will come true soon. Eid Mubarak!

On this joyous day of Eid-ul-Fitr, I wish you and your family a very happy Eid. May Allah accept all your prayers and forgive all your faults. Eid Mubarak!

On this happy occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I pray to Allah to fulfill all your dreams. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah shower his mercy and fulfill your life with happiness and prosperity. Eid Mubarak!

With the sight of the new moon, the fasting of Ramadan is finally over. May Allah bless you with his wisdom and success in life. Eid Mubarak!

You are the reason why my life is so colorful each day. Eid Mubarak my love!

May Allah open the doors of happiness and prosperity for you. Eid Mubarak to you and your family. Enjoy a blessed time during this Eid.

Brothers and sisters, friends and family, Eid Mubarak to you all. From the bottom of my heart, I pray that the Almighty makes our lives beautiful and our struggles meaningful.

Eid is a "day" that comes with happiness and joy. Wish this day joy with your special one and all.

After Ramadan, Allah gives us a nice gift. That was an Aidi which is also called little Aidi. I want to say very Happy and beautiful aidi Mubarak. Eid Mubarak To You

I wish you and your family a wonderful Eid. May Allah accept all your prayers. Eid Mubarak!

May the joy of Eid multiply a thousand times and stay with you forever and ever. Happy Eid!

Spending Eid with friends and family with lots of delicious food is a pure blessing; consider yourself lucky if you have them in your life! Eid Mubarak.

On this beautiful and Mubarak day of Eid al-Fitr, may Allah give you reasons to be happy and joyful. Happy Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

Whatever is beautiful. Whatever is meaningful. Whatever brings you happiness. May it be yours on this Mubarak day of holy Eid. Happy Eid Mubarak, dear!

Eid Mubarak Quotes:

1. A man has sinned enough if he neglects to feed those in need. [Fiqh-us-Sunnah: V3N100]

2. The best charity is that given to a relative who does not like you. [Fiqh-us-Sunnah: V3N100]

3. O You who believe! Enter absolutely into peace [Islam]. Do not follow in the footsteps of Satan. He is an outright enemy to you. (Koran: 2, 208)

4. The taking of one innocent life is like taking all of mankind… and the saving of one life is like saving all of mankind. (Koran, 5:33)

5. I put my trust in Allah, my Lord, and your Lord! There is not a moving creature, but he has a grasp of its forelock. Verily, my Lord is on the straight path [the truth]. (Koran 11:55-56)

6. Do good deeds properly, sincerely, and moderately and know that your deeds will not make you enter Paradise and that the most beloved deed to Allah's is the most regular and constant even though it were little. [Prophet Muhammad (s) as narrated by A'isha (ra) in Sahih Bukhari, vol. 8, hadith 471]

7. Whoever desires to meet his Lord, he should do good deeds and not associate anyone in the worship of his Lord. (Koran – 18:110)

8. If they seek peace, then seek you peace. And trust in God for He is the One that heareth and knoweth all things. - [Quran 8:61]

9. You will not attain righteousness till you spend in charity of the things you love. " [The Qur’an, Chapter 3, verse 92]

10. He is the One God; the Creator, the Initiator, the Designer. To Him belong the most beautiful names. Glorifying Him is everything in the heavens and the earth. He is the Almighty, most wise. (Koran 59:24)

May Allah approve your kind deeds, forgive your disobedience and sins, and ease the suffering of all individuals around the globe. Eid Mubarak from Sakshi Post!