EFLU Admissions Open at Hyderabad Campus

Hyderabad: For the academic year 2021-22, the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) has announced admissions to a variety of programmes at its Hyderabad campus and regional campuses in Shillong and Lucknow.

Students interested in pursuing a BA (Hons) in English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Persian, Russian, or Spanish can do so at the EFLU. Candidates can also apply for a BA in Journalism and Mass Communication programme.

There are 15 MA programmes available in English (Cafeteria), English Literature, Linguistics, English Language Teaching, Journalism & Mass Communication, and Hindi at the postgraduate level.

Admissions are also available for the B.Ed (English), PGDTE (English), and PGDTA (Arabic) teacher education programmes, as well as the Post Graduate Diploma in Translation (PGDT) (English). In addition, the EFLU has announced admissions to 14 research programmes.

According to the university's admission prospectus for 2021-22, all courses and programmes are full-time, and candidates can apply for a maximum of two courses/programs.

"It is the responsibility of the candidates to ensure that they satisfy the eligibility requirements before applying for a course/programme. As candidates who are still awaiting the results of their final year/semester examinations are also eligible, the university will not be able to verify the eligibility of the candidates before they appear in the entrance tests. If candidates are appearing for an examination or are awaiting results, they are allowed to write the entrance test. In case they are shortlisted, provisional admission to the course/programme is subject to their meeting the eligibility criteria and submission of relevant documents," the university said.

Admissions to UG, PG, teacher education, and PGDT are made based on entrance exams, which will be held on September 9. On September 18, candidates seeking admission to research programmes must take an entrance exam, which will be followed by interviews.

The entrance exam fee for general/OBC students is Rs 500 per course/programme and Rs 250 for SC/ST/PwD candidates. Registration is now open online, and the deadline to apply is August 31. For more details, prospectus and application link, visit the website.