EFLU Accused Of Violating OBC Quota In Faculty Recruitment

Hyderabad: All India Congress Committee (AICC) National Spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Friday accused the Hyderabad-based English and Foreign Language University (EFLU) of discrimination against the OBC faculty by keeping their posts vacant. He shared that the University (EFLU) and other institutions have been deliberately violating the OBC reservation system in the recruitment of faculty rendering injustice to the other backward classes (OBCs).

Mr. Sravan along with Youth Congress leader, Anil Kumar Yadav called on Talloju Achary, a Member of the National BC Commission in Hyderabad, and submitted a memorandum to him on the “deliberate violations” taking place in various universities including English and Foreign Languages University in Hyderabad. He urged Achary to take necessary action against the universities, which are following illegal and unconstitutional recruitment practices.

Later, talking to the media, Sravan stated that not only EFLU or HCU but also Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences has been following the same faulty recruitment practices to snub OBCs.

Referring to EFLU, he said out of the total sanctioned faculty strength of UGC, the OBC quota (27%), should have a total of 63 teaching positions. There are about 236 faculty posts in EFLU out of which 176 faculty posts are full now. However, there were only about 27 OBC teachers. Further in the latest notification, 58 positions were advertised of which only 8 were allotted to OBCs. With their gross negligence at least 30 OBC candidates would have to permanently lose their opportunities of recruitment in English and Foreign Languages University, he said in the memorandum.

He alleged that English and Foreign Languages University Vice-Chancellor Suresh Kumar and other authorities, are violating all the prescribed UGC guidelines, and were attempting to recruit ineligible candidates including their kith and kin. Mr. Sravan also appealed to the Governor and the Union Minister of Education for their intervention and requested them to take appropriate action against the fraudulent officials.

The senior Congress Party leader lamented that despite PM Modi himself belonging to OBC's, it is unfortunate that the Central Universities in the country are openly murdering the constitutional rights being offered to its citizens. He warned the VC of EFL University that the Congress Party won't spare any such irregularities going forward and will fight at any level to protect the interests of OBC candidates who have been deprived of their due share in the roster system.