Doctors Remove 156 Kidney Stones from Single Patient in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 50-year-old patient had 156 kidney stones removed through a "keyhole opening" by doctors at a renal care clinic in Hyderabad.

According to Preeti from Urology and Kidney Hospital, this is the highest number of kidney stones ever removed from a single patient in the country using laparoscopy and endoscopy rather than surgery.

The patient is a schoolteacher from Hubli, Karnataka, who has had severe stomach pain. A screening revealed the existence of a significant cluster of kidney stones, according to the hospital.

According to reports, it was a case of an ectopic kidney that was positioned towards the belly rather than its regular position in the urinary tract, further complicating the matter.

According to the hospital, removing stones from an improperly positioned kidney is a difficult process.

"This patient might have been developing these stones for more than two years but never experienced any symptoms in the past. However, a sudden occurrence of pain forced him to undergo all the necessary tests, which revealed the presence of a large cluster of renal stones in the kidney," said Dr V Chandra Mohan, urologist and managing director, Preeti Urology and Kidney Hospital.

He went on to say that the doctors had to analyse the patient's health thoroughly before opting to remove the stones using laparoscopy and endoscopy.

"The stones were fully extracted after a procedure that lasted for three hours. Instead of a major cut on the body, a simple keyhole opening helped extract the stones fully. The patient is hale and healthy now, and has returned to his regular daily routine," Dr Chandra Mohan added.