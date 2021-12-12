Dindigul Road Accident: Car Rams Into Lorry, 3 Killed

A car rammed into a lorry on the city outskirts near the Coca-Cola road stretch on Saturday night. As per the information provided by the police, it is reported that three people were killed and one person was severely injured in the accident.

Police identified the three dead as Charan, Ganesh, and Sanjay, natives of Andhra Pradesh, while their friend Ashok sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

All the victims were staying at Nizampet and were working with private firms. The police, after primary investigation, suspect that Charan, who was driving the car, was under the influence of alcohol, resulting in the accident.

The police registered a case against the incident and the investigation is on.