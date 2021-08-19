Despite Decrease in Fleet of Buses, TSRTC Earnings On Rise

Following the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation's operations in the Greater Hyderabad Zone (GHZ) are returning to normal. Vehicle utilisation, occupancy, and earnings per kilometre are all increasing.

According to data obtained through the Right to Information (RTI) Act of 2005 by transport researcher G S R Chaitanya, the occupancy for July was 54. This is the highest since February of this year. Because of the night curfew and partial lockdown in April and May, occupancy had taken a hit.

Similarly, despite rising diesel prices, earnings per kilometre have increased. While it was 31.81 in March, it gradually increased to 32.43 by the end of July. As more buses were pressed into service, the average vehicle utilisation increased as well. The average number of kilometres driven per day has also increased. In March, for example, 6.31 lakh kilometres were driven. This increased to 6.38 lakh km by the end of July.

Chaitanya said, "It's worth noting that earnings increased as the TSRTC expanded its service offerings. This should serve as a cue for the TSRTC to make a case for expanding the network and fleet. It's worth noting that earnings increased as the TSRTC expanded its service offerings. This should serve as a cue for the TSRTC to make a case for expanding the network and fleet. "

However, data shows that fleet size has been gradually decreasing over the last few months, indicating a need for an increase in new buses. The GHZ had 3,123 buses in its fleet as of September 2020. In July, there were 3,112 boats on the water. Meanwhile, despite the fact that 16 new services have been introduced in the Hyderabad Region and 10 in the Secunderabad Region since 2019, none has been suspended due to the pandemic.