Despite COVID, KCR, and KTR Monitor TRS' Civic Polls Activity Virtually

HYDERABAD: K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) TRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister, and IT Minister and TRS party Working President K. T. Rama Rao (KTR), both confined after contracting Covid-19, are virtually monitoring the party's municipal election campaigns and strategies. The leaders are daily conducting teleconferences with in-charge ministers and party leaders of respective districts ahead of the municipal elections on April 30th.

After testing positive for Covid-19, the Chief Minister has been quarantined at his farmhouse in Erravelli since April 19th, and KTR has been under home isolation in Pragathi Bhavan since April 23rd. Despite this, ruling party sources revealed that they hold teleconferences with party leaders thrice a day.

Elections for Municipal corporations in Warangal and Khammam, as well as five municipalities in Siddipet, Jadcherla, Atchampet, Nakrekal, and Kothur, will be held on April 30th. In these municipal elections, KCR and KTR have set a target of a clean sweep for TRS leaders. Both are receiving regular survey updates on the party's prospects and alerting leaders of any flaws.

It is understood that both the Chief Minister and the IT Minister are focused on maintaining total majority control of the Warangal and Khammam corporations.

Since these will be Telangana's final elections before the 2023 Assembly elections, both of them are placing a high emphasis on a resounding victory in these municipal elections. They aim to send a clear message that the TRS is the only option in the state.