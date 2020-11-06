Deadline for Application and Renewals Of Scholarships Extended

Hyderabad: The Union ministry for education announced an extension of the deadline for fresh applications and renewals for national scholarships up to November 30 for the academic year 2020-21, applicable for all students who passed the Intermediate examination, on Thursday.

The ministry also announced a relaxation of the minimum passing marks criteria, adding that those who have been promoted to the next year/semester eligible for renewal of applications under the scheme for the 2020-21 academic year. Candidates can apply on the official website scholarships.gov.in. Meanwhile, the list of the provisionally selected candidates has been put up on tsbie.cgg.gov.in

