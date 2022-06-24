D Mart Hyderabad Pays Fine For Charging on Carry Bag

V. Narasimha Murthy, a resident of Hyderabad, filed a complaint against supermarket chain D-Mart saying he was charged Rs.3.50 for the logo-printed carry bag after he made a purchase worth Rs.479 in December 2019 at the Hyderguda branch.

The Hyderabad Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (CRDC) penalised the D-Mart outlet in the city for charging the consumer for a carry bag, the commission asked the retail chain to pay Rs 10,000 compensation to the consumer and return Rs 3.50 it had collected from him.

The time given for compliance is 45 days and if the business fails to pay it, then it would be liable to pay an interest of 18 per cent.

This is not the first time DMart has been fined for charging a consumer for a carry bag.

Earlier too, there was a case where the commission asked the business to pay a penalty of 50,000 to the consumer welfare fund, apart from compensation to the complainant, for charging extra money for a carry bag.

