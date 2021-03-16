Cyberabad Commissioner Of Police VC Sajjanar Takes Charge As Additional DGP

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, who was recently promoted to the rank of Additional Director General of Police, formally assumed charge in the same post here on Monday.

Vishwanath Channappa Sajjanar is a native of Hubballi, Dharwad district, Karnataka state. His parents are Channappa and Girija. He was born on 24 October 1968. He did his early education from Lions English Medium School, Hubballi, and obtained a B.Com degree from J.G.College of Commerce, Hubli which is affiliated with Karnatak University, Dharwad.

V.C.Sajjanar did his M.B.A. from Kausali Institute of Management Studies, Dharwad, and joined I.P.S. in 1996 A.D.after successfully clearing civil services examination conducted by Union Public Services Commission of India (U.P.S.C). Sajjanar began his career as an Assistant Superintendent of Police of Jangaon (Warangal District). He also served as the Inspector General of Police.

Vishvanath Sajjanar is known to focus on women and child safety issues. He is also known for his strong focus on community and citizen-friendly policing, cybercrime, and human trafficking.

Taking charge, Sajjanar thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, DGP M Mahender Reddy, and his senior officers for their guidance and support. Senior officers from Cyberabad and the ministerial staff called on Sajjanar and congratulated him on his promotion.