Cyber Towers Accident On CCTV: Biker Crushed To Death Under Drunk Driver's Mercedes Benz

There was a deadly accident near the Hi-tec city landmark Cyber Towers in Madhapur on Thursday night. A Mercedes car rammed into a two-wheeler sending him knocking down. The footage of the mishap was caught on CCTV camera installed on the road.

The car driver, who was reportedly driving under the influence, jumped the signal and rammed into the two-wheeler, one person died and another was seriously injured. The incident took place in the wee hours of Friday at the famous Madhapur landmark Cyber Tower Signal. Gautam Dev (33) who was riding the bike, was killed in the accident, while his wife Shweta was critically injured. The woman was rushed to a local private hospital for treatment.

A man named Kashi Vishwanath was driving the Benz car at the time of the accident, it is learned. He was accompanied by his friend Kaushik. Madhapur police have arrested Kashi Vishwanath for negligently driving the car and causing death. A case has been registered and details are yet to be known.