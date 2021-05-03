CS Somesh Kumar Reviews GHMC COVID Cases, Orders For House Survey

Hyderabad: With the rise in corona cases across the state, the Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed authorities to identify cases in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area.

Under the GHMC limits, the state government has agreed to conduct a household survey to identify those with corona symptoms. According to Chief Minister KCR's orders, Chief Secretary to Government Somesh Kumar conducted a review of the current situation of corona spread under the GHMC limits.

The Deputy Commissioners were instructed by the Chief Secretary to establish outpatient clinics in every government hospital, town health centre, and Basti Dawakhanas. He directed that all people suffering from corona symptoms be given home treatment kits.

On this occasion, it was agreed to form special home survey teams. Officials from the GHMC stated that each team should include two municipal employees, two Asha workers, and one ANM.

The teams would have to visit every home in the neighborhood in order to trace people suffering from fever and other symptoms. The teams will distribute home care kits and instructions about how to use them for people who are experiencing corona symptoms.

Somesh Kumar has directed that all government and urban hospitals in the GHMC area conduct a special cleanliness drive in Basti Dawakhanas and take measures to keep hospitals clean. Steps such as whitewashing and cleaning should be taken to keep hospital dispensaries bright. For corona victims, he said, helpline centres will be set up in all districts.

Contact the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's Corona Helpline Call Centre at 040-2111-1111. (GHMC).