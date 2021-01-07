CPGET 2020 Results Declared: Check Here, Download Rank Card, Marks List

HYDERABAD: CPGET 2020 Results Declared: The Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2020 results were announced today. The CPGET (MA/ M.Com/M.Sc) results were released by Prof T Papi Reddy, Chairman-Telangana State Council For Higher Education (TSCHE) along with Vice Chairmen-TSCHE, Registrar, Osmania University and Prof N Kishan-Convenor, CPGET in the conference hall of TSCHE building.

The CPGET was conducted in 51 subjects consisting 43 PG courses, four integrated programmes, and four PG diploma courses. In all subjects, there will be around 31,000 seats for admissions.

As the number of applications was less compared to the number of seats, entrance tests were not conducted for admissions into MA Kannada, Marathi, and Parisian courses. Candidates who applied for these courses would be given direct admissions.

Following the announcement of the results, the OU would notify the admission-counselling schedule. Given the Covid-19 pandemic situation, the certificate verification of the qualified candidates seeking admissions is likely to be done online.

The admissions will be given into PG (MA, MSc, MCom, MLiSci etc) courses, PG diploma and five year-integrated programmes (MA, MSc and MBA) in campus, constituent and affiliated colleges of Osmania University, Telangana University, Palamuru University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana University, and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad for the academic year 2020-21.