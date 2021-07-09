COVID Warrior Nurses Who Lost Their Jobs Face Hyderabad Police

HYDERABAD: Government nurses recruited on an outsourced basis were fired from services leading to them protesting for the past two days.

The nurses were arrested by the Hyderabad police at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday where they had gone to protest. The nurses had travelled to speak with members of Congress in order to get support for their cause. Following a brief exchange, the nurses and Mahila Congress activists took to the streets to voice their views in a protest.

"We were walking peacefully raising slogans, when suddenly a large group of policemen began rounding us up and using barricades to block our movement. Many of us ran away but a few nurses got injured in the altercation and were shifted in cars to a nearby hospital," claimed Ajay E, a male nurse who was there at the time.

The nurses had gone to Osmania University earlier in the day to protest and were allegedly greeted with similar brutality and lathi-charged. They had earlier protested in front of Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday to highlight their issue with the Chief Minister and were sent away. The nurses were ultimately detained and brought to the Narayanguda police station.

About 1,640 government nurses were unexpectedly fired from the positions they had obtained through outsourcing in March 2020, the protests began. In place of the outsourced nurses, the government hired permanent employees.

The fired nurses, on the other hand, have been seeking their jobs back after serving in both the COVID-19 pandemics which had commenced last year in March. The nurses were also protesting because they had not received their payment in the past three months and sacked.