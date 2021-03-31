COVID Situation in India Right Now: Check Statewise Report

Hyderabad: India reported 53,480 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the total tally of infections to 1,21,49,335, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

India on Monday morning recorded 56,211 new cases of COVID-19. The country’s tally of confirmed cases stands at 1,20,95,855 as of Monday. The death toll due to Coronavirus rose by 271, with 1,62,114 people dying due to the infection in the country to date.

The active caseload registered an increase for the 21 days in a row, and it was recorded at 5,40,720, comprising 4.47% of the total infections.

#Unite2FightCorona Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, TN, Gujarat, Punjab and MP report high Daily New Cases; account for 84.73% of the new cases registered in the last 24 hours (53,480).https://t.co/UljSL4iwfN pic.twitter.com/G0VZgY9BN4 — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 31, 2021

Telangana reported 684 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases reported so far in the state to 3 lakh 7 thousand 889 (3,07,889) as of 11 AM on March 31st, 2021 (Today). The Telangana State COVID bulletin revealed that 394 more persons recovered from COVID during the same time with 97.83 percent recoveries. With this, the state has currently over 4 thousand 9 hundred active COVID cases, out of which nearly 19 hundred are in home isolation. Meanwhile, three more persons succumbed to COVID-19 and other comorbidities in the state taking the toll to 1697.

The Telangana State Health authorities informed that over 12 lakh 30 thousand people have been vaccinated so far in the state. This includes about 4 lakh 26 thousand people who are above 60 years and over 2 lakh 29 thousand people who are above 45 years of age with comorbidities.

#COVID19 UPDATES ✅53,480 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. ✅Maharashtra has reported highest daily new cases at 27,918, followed by Chhattisgarh with 3,108 ✅Over 6.3 cr vaccine doses administeredhttps://t.co/AkOEclvh29 pic.twitter.com/k0CnFm5nul — PIB in Telangana 🇮🇳 (@PIBHyderabad) March 31, 2021

All over the world, there have now been over 127 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. As per Johns Hopkins University, the global death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 2,792,005.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark in 2020 on August 7th last year, 30 lakh on August 23rd, 40 lakh on September 5th, and 50 lakh on September 16th. It went past 60 lakhs on September 28th, 70 lakh on October 11th, crossed 80 lakh on October 29th, 90 lakh on November 20th, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19th last year.

However, the health ministry insisted that more than 70% of the deaths were caused due to co-morbidities and not Coronavirus alone.

“Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR,” the ministry has said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

India kicked off the “world’s largest” vaccination programme on January 16th, 2021, to bring the Coronavirus pandemic under control. In the first phase of the vaccine distribution, public health authorities aim to inoculate 300 million high-risk people over the next six to eight months.

The first to get the vaccine will be 30 million health and other frontline workers, followed by about 270 million people aged over 50 or deemed a high-risk with co-morbidities.

There are two vaccine options, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine known as Covishield in India and Covaxin, indigenously developed by Hyderabad-based Company Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). These are the vaccines currently being given to beneficiaries.

The second phase of the vaccine rollout began on March 1, 2021, allowing people above the age of 60 and those above 45 with co-morbidities to receive the vaccine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took his first dose of Covaxin shot on March 1st, 2021, and encouraged others to take the vaccine.

As of now from April 1st, 2021 onwards all those above 45, irrespective of whether they have co-morbidities or not, will be eligible to receive the vaccine shot for the viral infection.

In total, more than 6.11 crore doses have been administered as of Tuesday morning, as per the Union health ministry. From these, 5,22,11,398 are the first of two doses to be administered, while 89,01,956 are the second dose.

Telangana's poor response to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, the number of people taking vaccinations saw a dip with only 9,967 individuals coming forward to take the shot on Sunday.

Setting a good example to get inoculated, several politicians and ministers took the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Amongst those who took the vaccine on Monday were MLC K Kavitha, MP J Santhosh Kumar, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, and also Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy.