COVID Second Wave: Telangana HC asks KCR Govt to Tighten Norms

Hyderabad: With Covid-19 cases in Telangana on the rise, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday questioned the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government over lapses in curbing the spread of the infection.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy was dealing with the Public Interest Litigation (PILs) seeking directions to the government to effectively contain the Coronavirus disease.

During the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) relating to the Covid situation in the state, the court wanted to know what steps are being taken to contain the spread of the virus.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) said that the Rapid antigen tests are almost 90% of the total tests conducted in the State. And the number of RT-PCR tests is not even 10 percent of the total tests being conducted in the state.

The Telangana High Court questioned the state government on its failure to step up the RT-PCR tests and ordered saying it wanted the highly reliable RT-PCR tests to be conducted more in the state.

Telangana High Court also questioned the Telangana government on the lack of proper restrictions imposed on pubs, bars, and movie theatres. The Telangana High Court also suggested that action be taken to ensure that there are no large gatherings for marriages and funerals.

The Telangana High Court also directed the health authorities to conduct a wide publicity campaign with respect to Covid treatment centres and to especially focus on orphanages and old age homes.

The court also asked the government to file a new status report on Covid-19 within 48 hours on the cases booked and penalties levied on those who violated the guidelines issued to control the situation.