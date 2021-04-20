COVID Second Wave: Hyderabad Daily Average Of Corona Cases Touch 700

Hyderabad: For the second consecutive day, Hyderabad reported a daily average of 700 Coronavirus cases. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, according to the health department, recorded 705 cases on Sunday, down from 743 on Saturday.

The Hyderabad district, which forms a major chunk of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, reported more than 700 new Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day.

The state health department authorities said that the Telangana state had 4,009 new Coronavirus cases on Sunday, down from 5,093 on Saturday. The total tests on Sunday fell steeply to 83,089 from 1,29,637 the previous day.

However, the fall in numbers has little to do with the reduction in infections but more to do with the fewer tests the Telangana state has conducted so far.

Based on this, there was no impact on the number of people who died from Covid-19, as the department reported yet another day of double-digit deaths.

The bulletin released by the Telangana government states that 14 persons have died from the disease in Telangana state on Sunday (April 18th).

The overall Covid-19 tally in the Telangana state is 1,838, and the caseload stands at 3,55,433.

Leading in the number of cases reported, after the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), were Medchal-Malkajgiri with 363, Nizamabad with 360, Ranga Reddy with 336, Sangareddy with 264 cases.

Six other districts namely, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Mancherial, Siddipet, Warangal Urban, and Jagtial, have also reported more than 100 cases each.

The Telangana health department officials said that 1,878 people were declared as recovered on Sunday (April 18th), even though it listed 39,154 people as ‘active cases’, who are suffering from Covid-19 infection in the Telangana state as of Sunday evening (April 18th).