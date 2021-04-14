Covid Cases in Telangana Goes Through The Roof, Check Latest Numbers

Hyderabad: Coronavirus is rapidly spreading across the country in the second wave. Cases are growing in thousands even in our very own Telangana state. Regarding the cases registered in Telangana yesterday, the severity of the cases has somewhat decreased somewhat.

While 3,052 cases were registered in the state on Monday (April 12) in the last 24 hours on Tuesday (April 13) 2,157 new positive cases were confirmed in Telangana. Also, 8 people died due to the infection

The Telangana Medical Health Department has released a bulletin in this regard. According to the latest tally, the total number of corona cases in Telangana State has risen to 3,34,738, and the number of deaths to 821.

However, 821 people have also recovered from Coronavirus yesterday. This brings the total number of people who have recovered in Telangana state so far to 3,07,499.

There are currently 25,459 active cases in the state. 16,892 of them are in home isolation. However, the highest number of cases registered yesterday was 361 under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

72,364 corona tests were conducted in Telangana yesterday. To date, 1,12,53,374 corona diagnostic tests have been performed in Telangana state, according to the Department of Public Health.

The corona recovery rate in the state was 91.86 percent while the mortality rate was 0.53 percent. The vaccination process in the state is also underway at a brisk speed. Corona vaccination is being administered to thousands of people every day. The Telangana government has so far vaccinated 20,10,611 people across the state.