Covid Care Centres In All GHMC Circles Soon: Somesh Kumar

Somesh Kumar, the Chief Secretary, has directed the GHMC's Zonal Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to open outpatient clinics at every government hospital, urban health centre, and Basthi Dawakhanas within the GHMC's jurisdiction to treat people with Covid-19 symptoms who are being treated at home. Adding, he said that each patient should be handed over a home treatment kit.

Somesh Kumar on a teleconference from BRKR Bhavan instructed the officials to form teams consisting of municipal staff, an ANM, and at least two ASHA on Sunday. The teams should visit every household in the respective area and hand over kits with medicines and advise the symptomatic persons.

The Chief Secretary requested that the GHMC conduct a clean-up campaign in all Government Hospitals, Urban Health Centers, and Basthi Dawakhanas. He advised to maintain hygienic conditions in the hospital. He asked the officials to start Covid Care Centres in all GHMC circles.

GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Director of Medical Education Ramesh Reddy, Director of Public Health G Srinivas Rao, and other officials were present.