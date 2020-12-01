COVID-19 Update: Hyderabad Has 63 Containment Zones Under GHMC Limits

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Health department has identified 63 Covid-19 containment zones in Hyderabad. Under the GHMC limits, the containment zones are Charminar - 16, Khairatabad -22, Serilingampally -16, Kukatpally- 10 and Secunderabad has one containment zone. These zones were declared in the daily Covid-19 bulletin published on Tuesday.

As per the Covid-19 bulletin (1-12-2020) the total number of positive cases stood at 502 with 101 cases reported in the GHMC areas.

Medchal Malkajgiri district reported 46 cases.

The districts reporting fewer positive cases are Bhadradri Kothagudem at 33, Khammam at 30 and Ranga Reddy with 32 cases.

In the last 24 hours, 894 people recovered and active cases stood at 9,627. There were only three deaths reported.

Check out today’s Covid-19 bulletin: