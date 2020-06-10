HYDERABAD: Telangana state nodal centre for COVID-19, Gandhi Hospital once again landed in a new controversy. Family members of a COVID-19 patient were shocked when they found that the body was of someone else.

Health care workers brought the wrong body instead of the deceased COVID-19 patient’s body to the crematorium in the presence of police officials, along with the family members of a COVID-19 patient who died due to the virus.

According to reports, a 48-year old man from Gurumurthy lane in Begumpet had been admitted in Gandhi hospital and died while undergoing treatment. The hospital handed over the wrong body to the COVID-19 deceased family members, and before cremating, the patient's wife who came to have a last look at her husband's body at the crematorium ground identified that it was someone else.

The family objected to this negligence of Gandhi hospital staff and a mild tension prevailed at the hospital. Relatives got into an argument with the hospital staff. Even the family members started assaulting the staff, following which all the doctors in the hospital boycotted their duties and started a protest demanding protection.

Chilkalguda Police brought control over the situation and managed to take back the body to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary.

Police are investigating it, but no case has been booked so far.