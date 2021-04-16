Coronavirus Update: Cases Continue To Surge In Telangana

Hyderabad: Corona is spreading its fangs in Telangana as more than 3,840 positive cases were registered in a single day across the state today.

The Telangana Medical Health Department released the COVID-19 bulletin on Friday. According to the bulletin, 1,198 people have recovered from corona in the last 24 hours. At the same time, 9 people have succumbed to death due to coronavirus infection. There are currently 30,494 active cases in the state. Of these, 20,215 were active cases.

So far, 3,41,885 people have been infected with corona across the state. Of these, 3,09,594 have recovered and are safe. During the same period, 1797 people lost their lives across the state due to the corona effect.

The death toll in the state is 0.52 percent, while the recovery rate is 90.55 percent. However, with the recovery rate declining sharply, there is concern among government circles.

Hospitals are not able to provide more beds as the number of people being admitted to hospitals is steadily increasing.