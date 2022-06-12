Copper Wires Stolen From Upcoming Police Command Control Centre in Hyderabad

An unknown person stole bundles of copper wires which are worth lakhs, from the construction site of the Police Command Control Centre that is being constructed near Banjara Hills.

The Police said burglars decamped with about 38 bundles of copper wires used for the construction purposes. They were stored at the site on Road No.12 in Banjara Hills of Hyderabad.

The worth of the stolen copper bundles is estimated to be Rs 38 lakhs. Based on the complaint given by Suresh Krishna, the project manager, the Banjara Hills police have filed a case and started investigating.

Police suspect that this could be the work of insiders and exploring all angles to find the culprit.

