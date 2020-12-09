HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday which was dealing with the matter concerning the Dharani portal and the registration of lands in the State, instructed the TRS government to go ahead with using the old method of provisional registrations as done earlier.

This was in response to the State Government's contention that it was unable to restart registrations of non-agriculture properties in the state due to the interim orders issued by the High Court.

The Telangana state government argued that it had stopped registrations of non-agricultural lands in deference to the court’s order in a public interest litigations (PIL) challenging the government’s decision of insisting that property owners upload their Aadhar, caste and family members details on to the Dharani portal.

The division bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy, clearly stated that its interim orders given against the G.O. 102, dated September 8, to stop registrations temporarily was not to insist upon details of property owners, their family members, which impacts only registrations done through the Dharani portal.

"If the government was so concerned about hurdles faced by people over delay of registrations, it can go ahead using the old method of provisional registrations,” the Bench said.

The Bench also said that Government can give a rider that people can register their property, but will be subject to the outcome of the case which is under hearing. If the order comes in favour of the government, then at the time of mutation property details like who got property registered etc. would be asked. With that, the government can upload them onto Dharani portal. Nothing stays registrations, the Court emphasised.

The Chief Justice also said that vast amounts of sensitive data was collected from property owners and such data cannot be breached by the government or any other third party and should be totally protected. As of now, the situation is in utter confusion how the government is compelling owners to upload data without backing any law, the CJ said.

Senior Counsel D. Prakash Reddy brought to notice of the Court that errors and negligence of officers in making rules related to mutation of non-agricultural properties, which were recently issued by the government. In a G.O. 227 dated December 7, 2020, which related to mutation within GHMC limits, officers just copied and pasted other GOs issued related to mutations in other gram panchayats and municipalities. He filed interim applications over the said GOs.

The interim stay was extended and the cases were adjourned to December 10. (Inputs from Deccan Chronicle)