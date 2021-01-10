Congress MP Revanth Reddy Arrested For Disrupting KTR's Programme In Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Congress party MP, Revanth Reddy was arrested by Hyderabad police and shifted to Pahadi Sharif police station on January 9.

At an inauguration programme conducted at LB Nagar by the urban development minister KT Rama Rao, Reddy engaged in a heated argument. He got irritated upon the TRS leaders ignoring and disrespecting him.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) executive president said that Minister KT Rama Rao invited him (Reddy) to the inauguration event at LB Nagar at 12.30 pm on Saturday. But when he reached, he saw the event was already over. The TRS party leaders had done the ceremony at 11 am itself. Upon arrival, he was stopped by the police.

The TRS leaders gathered for inauguration of a water tank at Vasavi area, LB Nagar. KTR allegedly reached LB Nagar before the decided time and inaugurated the twin reservoirs.

This angered the Congress MP Revanth Reddy and Reddy along with other Congress leaders got into an argument with the TRS leaders. Minister Mallareddy and MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy said that the inauguration time was shifted without any intimation.

Reddy sat for a Dharna (protest) near Kothapet-Nagole road. They tore the TRS posters and banners that were put up at the venue. All this led to traffic on the Nagole route.

The police arrested Reddy and took him to the Pahadi Sharif police station.

Former Parliament Member and current member Congress of Congress Konda Vishweshwar Reddy called out KTR and said he was petty for pulling such a stunt. Calling KTR the “Telangana Crown Prince,” Konda Reddy said he (KTR) has inherited Cowardice in him.

“The Telangana Crown Prince-in-waiting seems to a very petty fellow. He also seems to have inherited cowardice. He ran away when opposition protested and then sent his police to arrest, very cheap,” posted Konda Reddy on twitter.