Congress Furious Over Revanth Reddy Party Rumours

The rumour about TPCC president Revanth Reddy starting his own political party is spreading like wildfire on social media platforms.

On Monday, there was a major buzz on social media about a new political party being formed in Telangana and that none other than Revanth Reddy has registered a new party.

Moreover, there was huge campaign stating that this party will be named 'Telangana Samajika Congress Party'.

However, the Congress party has strongly denied this. TPCC Working President B. Mahesh Kumar Goud has lodged a complaint with the Cybercrime ACP against the person named Shankar, who spread this false news on social media. He urged the cop to take legal action against Sankar for spreading falsehoods on social media.

It is worth mentioning here that along with TPCC, several other Congress leaders also filed complaints in various police stations about the same.