Congress Fourth List Of Candidates For GHMC Polls 2020 Released: Check Names

Nov 20, 2020, 11:32 IST
Telangana Congress Candidates List GHMC Elections 2020 - Sakshi Post

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has announced the following  list candidates for the GHMC elections 202 to be held on December 1st, 2020.

The Telangana Congress had tweeted the fourth  list today on Thursday, just a day before the nominations were to close on Friday, 20th November.

Check out the second and third list of candidates names tweeted by  the Telangana Congress:

Check Out the Telangana Congress Party candidates  Second, Third,  Fourth Lists Here:

