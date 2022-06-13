Hyderabad: Protesting against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning former Congress chief Ragul Gandhi in the National Herald case, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders on Monday staged sit-ins at several places in Hyderabad.

Congress leaders had given a call to the party workers to hold demonstrations against the BJP-led Modi government’s use of federal agencies against it’s top leaders.

TPCC president Revanth Reddy led the demonstrations as the party members participated in the protest rally which was taken from the Indira Gandhi statue on Necklace Road to the ED office in Basheerbagh.

As the police stopped the Congress protesters storming the ED office, the Congress workers sat on a dharna outside the federal agency building. The party workers raised slogans like Sonia Gandhi Zindabad.

Besides TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, MLA and TPCC working president Jaggareddy, Mahesh Kumar Goud, MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, AICC leaders Bosuraju, Chinnareddy, Maheshwar Reddy, Shabbir Ali and other leaders also took part in the demonstrations.