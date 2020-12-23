Coldwave In Hyderabad To Continue As City Temperatures Drop

HYDERABAD: The cold wave that has taken over Telangana is most likely to continue. This might last for another two to three days. India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad informed on Tuesday that we might see temperature drop by another 3 to 4 degree Celsius. This will mostly affect the isolated areas.

On Tuesday, the Meteorological Department recorded the lowest minimum temperature in certain areas. In Adilabad, it was 5.7 degrees C, 7.2 degrees C in Medak and in Hyderabad it was 10.4 degrees C. This was 6.6 degrees C less than normal temperature in Medak and 4.7 degrees C less in Hyderabad.

The TSDPS recorded lowest minimum temperature in Hyderabad, i.e. 7.3 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, the temperature was less than 10 degrees in areas like West Marredpally, Gachibowli, Quthbullapur, Bandlaguda and Macha Bollaram.

The director of IMD Hyderabad, K Nagarathna said that these climatic conditions are a result of anti-cyclonic wind circulation over Central India.

“Under the impact of these winds, Telangana is likely to experience cold wave conditions during two to three days over northern and western districts of the state. In isolated places, the minimum temperatures are likely to drop by 3 to 4 degrees celsius and temperatures are likely to be around 10 to 13 degrees C in most parts,” she added.