Chilkur Balaji Temple Asks Chevella MP To Speed Up Transfer Of Veda Pathashala Land

Hyderabad: Temple priest C S Rangarajan met Dr. G Ranjith Reddy, Chevella MP, and sought his help in the speedy transfer of the Government allotted land for the Veda Pathashala program.

The chief priest of Chilkur Balaji temple C S Rangarajan met Chevella MP, G Ranjith Reddy on Tuesday and thanked him for his support to the Deity Rights Movement of Chilkur Balaji.

Amidst reports that the TTD is planning to close the Veda Pathashala program at Chilkur, Rangarajan met Chevella MP and sought his help in the speedy transfer of the Government allotted land for the same purpose. The transfer has been pending for a very long time.

Dr. Ranjith Reddy gave a patient hearing on the issue and assured that he will ensure that the land allotted for TTD Veda Pathashala is duly transferred to the TTD for construction of the long-pending Veda Pathashala, according to a press release.

During the interaction, Chevella MP assured to take-up the issue with the Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao. “We thank Dr. Ranjith Reddy for the assurance when he was briefed about the pending development of S V Veda Pathashala, Chilkur.

At present the S V Veda Pathashala, Chilkur is running in the accommodation provided by Rotary Building in Chilkur,” the Chilkur chief priest said.

Dr. Ranjith Reddy Chevella MP later also tweeted about this interaction. "Sri @csranga, the Chief Priest of #ChilkurBalajitemple asked for a Vedic school to be set up near the Temple. I told him that I would do my part by discussing with our #CMKCR sir," he said.

