Chilkalguda Gym Trainer Assault: Cop Shifted to City Armed Reserve

Hyderabad: Taking cognizance of the ‘assault by police’ on a gym trainer under Chilkalguda police station on Sunday night, the police department on Tuesday cracked a whip against the policeman A Srinath (PC 4670) and immediately transferred and attached him to City Armed Reserve (CAR) headquarters till the completion of inquiry.

As per the orders of the Addl. Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Hyderabad, disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against the policeman. The police department said based on the outcome of the inquiry, appropriate and necessary actions will be taken against him.

After analysing the video footage of a few constables who were shown as assaulting the gym trainer Arogya Raj when he refused to visit the police station at Mettuguda on Sunday night. The police constables including the Station House Officer had visited Raj’s house at 11.00 pm and asked him to come to the police station with them after someone had lodged a complaint against him over a bike issue on Jan 3. But, the gym trainer refused to go with the police and urged the police to allow him to report to the police station on Monday morning.

The police constables got angry and reportedly attacked him with a stick. They didn’t listen to the appeal of his mother and continued to thrash him and the whole ordeal is said to have lasted for over three hours. In the process, the victim’s left leg was fractured, and caused injuries to his left leg and he was shifted to the Gandhi hospital where the gym trainer is undergoing treatment.