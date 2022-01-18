Chicken Sales in Hyderabad Cross 60 Lakh Kgs?

Hyderabad: For the Sankranthi celebration, people in Greater Hyderabad have purchased a record amount of chicken meat. From Friday to Sunday, over 60 lakh kg of chicken were purchased. Chicken is more popular than mutton among consumers. This is since chicken is less expensive than mutton. Mutton meat costs between Rs 850 and Rs 900, while chicken costs Rs 240. According to traders, the average daily consumption of chicken in Greater Hyderabad is over 10 lakh kg.

On Friday and Saturday, almost 30 lakh kg of chicken were sold. On Sunday, an estimated 30 lakh kg of chicken were sold on a single day. On a typical day, two lakh kilos of mutton are sold. In Greater Hyderabad, people purchased five lakh kilos of meat on Sunday. Mutton has sold between 10 and 15 lakh kg in the last three days, according to traders.