Chicken And Mutton Shops Closed In Hyderabad On Sunday: Details Inside

Hyderabad: An important note for non-veg lovers in Hyderabad. All meat shops will be closed this Sunday (April 25) because of Mahavir's Birth Anniversary.

Non-veg lovers queue up in front of meat shops in Hyderabad on Sunday. Every person looks forward to having non-veg on Sunday.

A lot of chicken and mutton bought on Sundays to be enjoyed by the entire family. The chicken was ill-publicized during Corona lockdown time.

At one point, the meat shop owners had to sell a kilo of chicken for only Rs 50 as there was a rumor that eating chicken would make them contract coronavirus.

Chicken rates have skyrocketed since then as the government dismissed those claims, and simultaneously Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that eating chicken would instead increase immunity.

Currently, a kilo of skinless chicken in the market costs up to Rs 280. Mutton, on the other hand, costs more than Rs 500 per kg. The rate of fish is only slightly lower than the price of chicken available.

However, meat lovers cannot help but have a piece every Sunday. However, people living in Hyderabad will not be able to taste the meat this Sunday.

All meat shops will be closed on Sunday, April 25. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday announced that all slaughterhouses, meat, and beef shops in Greater Hyderabad would be closed on Sunday.

On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, liquor shops were also ordered to shut down on Sunday. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner suggested that veterinary department officials see to it that all shopkeepers adhere to these regulations.