Chennai: Chennai Central Crime Branch (CCB) Police on Saturday said a student from Telangana has been arrested for producing fake documents at the US Consulate here to secure a Student Visa. According to the police, the accused, who aspired to study in the United States, is identified as a 25-year-old Karnam Sai Dileep.

The police official added Dileep, who is a native of Vikarabad in Telangana, had applied for the Student Visa and had come for the interview at the US Consulate on Friday.

The immigration officials found that the documents submitted by Sai Dileep were fake and handed him over to the police. The CC police officials produced Dileep before a court and remanded him in judicial custody. Meanwhile, a case of forgery has been filed against him.