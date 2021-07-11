Charminar Tiffin Centre Owners Assaults Customer Over Food Quality

Charminar police arrested the owner of a tiffin centre on suspicion of assaulting a customer during an argument about food and service.

As per details, Amarnath, a resident of Lal Darwaza, had gone for breakfast at the tiffin centre at New Lad Bazaar in Panch Mohalla on Tuesday and lodged a complaint against Mohd Khaled.

Police said that Amarnath, who was dissatisfied with the quality of the food and the service provided by the staff, complained to the owner, Mohd Khaled. However, this sparked an argument between the two, with both abusing each other.

"Khaled called two of his friends and they attacked and injured Amarnath," police said. Charminar police opened an investigation and arrested Khaled.

